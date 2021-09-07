Aspen Group (ASPU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect Aspen Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspen Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

