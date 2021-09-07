Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

