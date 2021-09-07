Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Assurant worth $36,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $171.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.14.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

