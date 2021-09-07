Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,935.20

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,935.20 ($25.28) and traded as high as GBX 2,028.44 ($26.50). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,012 ($26.29), with a volume of 76,569 shares traded.

AML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,935.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,968.79.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Natalie Massenet purchased 4,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $74,740,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

