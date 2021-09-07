Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 6.6%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.59. 30,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,895,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
