ATC Coin Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $385,336.57 and approximately $9.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00380741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.