Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Cap of $20,362.17

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $20,362.17 and approximately $5.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,046.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.73 or 0.07328389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.35 or 0.01401501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00381744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00123928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00565799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.53 or 0.00555900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00334081 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,307,656 coins and its circulating supply is 43,286,532 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

