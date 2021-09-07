Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $4.48 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.48 million and $952,040.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00130281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00178909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.11 or 0.07110153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.18 or 0.99811743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00714878 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.