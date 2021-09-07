Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for about 10.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of Atlassian worth $443,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,991. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of -136.83, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $164.16 and a 52-week high of $387.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

