ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.13

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.13 and last traded at C$47.13, with a volume of 65873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.85.

ATA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00. Insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $780,803 over the last 90 days.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.