AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

