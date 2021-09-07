Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Buys 75,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $200,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,788.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,505. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

