Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $15.56 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48,900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

AUPH opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.