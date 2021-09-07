Aurora (AOA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and $1.07 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00365924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00145391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00734991 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

