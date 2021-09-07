AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AutoNation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoNation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AutoNation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

