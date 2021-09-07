Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Autonio has a market cap of $11.85 million and $285,038.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00142280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00194273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.82 or 0.07715517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.48 or 1.00238470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.61 or 0.00925837 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.