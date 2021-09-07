AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Down 4.3%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 12,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,249,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several brokerages have commented on AVPT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

