Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $15,986,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

