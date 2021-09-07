Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

