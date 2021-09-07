Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 5,344 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. 99,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.