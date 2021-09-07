Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.0% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $169,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.74. 185,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

