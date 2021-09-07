Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,969. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.