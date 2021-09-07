Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.