Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

