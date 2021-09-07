Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 175,764 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175,764 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

TSLA stock traded up $17.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $751.20. The stock had a trading volume of 815,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $743.70 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

