Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 22,074 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,074 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.93. 762,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

