Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Up 6.1%

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68). 32,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 50,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £139.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 368.80.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

