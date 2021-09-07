Aviva PLC Has $10.49 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 891.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $42,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,798. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

