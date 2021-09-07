Aviva PLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 238,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

