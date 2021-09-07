Aviva PLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after buying an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 238,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,721. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

