Aviva PLC Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 772.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,643. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

