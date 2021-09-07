Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 1,182,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,255,720. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

