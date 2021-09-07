AVT Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, AVT has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One AVT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. AVT has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AVT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00151792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00748612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044830 BTC.

AVT Profile

AVT (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.