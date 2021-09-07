AXA’s (AXAHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 45,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

