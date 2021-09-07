Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

About Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Bhd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile communication and network transmission related services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Infrastructure, and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile services, interconnect services, pay television transmission services, and other data services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.