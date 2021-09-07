Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.51 Million

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to post $166.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.60 million and the lowest is $160.90 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $693.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $712.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $754.33 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $770.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

AX stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

