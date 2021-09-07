Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $314.13

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.13 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 357.30 ($4.67). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 349.90 ($4.57), with a volume of 638,414 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 364.75 ($4.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

