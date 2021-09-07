Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $20.20 or 0.00042787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $204.37 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

