BAE Systems (LON:BA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $556.06

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 556.06 ($7.26) and traded as high as GBX 570.20 ($7.45). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 564.20 ($7.37), with a volume of 3,088,208 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of £18.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 556.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.