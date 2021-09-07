Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 199,978 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $980.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.