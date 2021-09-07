bAlpha Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 168.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $472,020.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $136.04 or 0.00288544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $348.82 or 0.00739824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043469 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.