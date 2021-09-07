Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $21.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.34 billion and the highest is $22.23 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $87.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,885,000 after acquiring an additional 554,517 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

