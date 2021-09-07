Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. 1,089,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752,440. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

