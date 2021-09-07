Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.61.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded up C$1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$129.10. 291,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,802. The company has a market cap of C$83.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$126.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.