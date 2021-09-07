Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 607,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Baozun has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.