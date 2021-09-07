Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

