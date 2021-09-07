BASIC (BASIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00146581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00731717 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

