Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $121,567.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00384002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.