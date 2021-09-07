Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.86 ($116.30).

BMW stock opened at €79.85 ($93.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

