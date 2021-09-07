Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

About Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.